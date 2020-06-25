CBSE exams case in SC: All you need to know

The Supreme Court is on June 25 expected to deliver its order on a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, a day after it adjourned the hearing in the case that is being closely followed by millions of students.

The outcome of the case will also have a bearing on the pending exams of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The board has said the remaining exams, put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be held in July but has given students the option of not writing the papers.

Here is what has happened in the case so far:

> The CBSE in April notified students and parents that the remaining examinations would be conducted for only 29 papers and the rest would be scrapped. The notification was followed up by a schedule in May.

> But as coronavirus infections continue to rise across the country, calls for scrapping the exams have been getting louder.

> The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by parents of CBSE Class 12 students who have sought a cancellation in view of the COVID-19 situation.

> The plea seeks direction to the CBSE to declare the results taking into account the exams that have been conducted and use internal assessment marks for the remaining tests.

> It also seeks to quash a CBSE notification of May 18 that announced the date sheet of the pending examinations.

> The court asked the CBSE to file a reply and posted the matter for hearing on June 23.

> The board on June 23 sought another day to reach a conclusion, saying discussions were in an “advanced stage”.

> Appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court: “The decision-making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday (June 25).”

> Mehta told the court that the government and the board were aware of students' anxiety and authorities would soon take a decision.

> The decision is expected to be made known on June 25.