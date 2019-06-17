'Cat filter' used in Pakistan ministers' live media address, photos go viral

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party PTI issued a clarification on Saturday explaining why the cat filter was on while one of their ministers was live broadcasting a press conference on Friday.



Clarification regarding coverage of Press Briefing held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai: #PTISMT pic.twitter.com/Oudb9r3lGz

— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2019

Attributing the goof up to a “human error by one of our hardworking volunteers”, the party mentioned that they have taken “necessary action” to ensure such mistakes are not repeated.

The clarification was issued in light of a gaffe that took place while live streaming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf presser on Facebook.

The party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Facebook page operator accidentally turned on the cat filter while streaming the video.

The presser addressed the recent decisions made by the government, but all the netizens could care about were the hilarious photos Shoukat Yousf Zai, the Minister of Information of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and his colleagues. They could be seen sporting cat ears, whiskers, and pink cheeks, in the photos.



PTI’s social media team forgets to remove the cat filter from a live press conference. pic.twitter.com/VPYCPMdW7r

— Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) June 14, 2019

Twitter was abuzz with memes and trolls on the video, with one user captioning it: “Who let the cats out”, while another posted: “Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted through a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province.”

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019