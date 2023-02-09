English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO: report

    Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    February 09, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Bill Gates with Paula Hurd at the WTA semifinals in 2022

    Bill Gates with Paula Hurd at the WTA semifinals in 2022

    Bill Gates has found love again. The Microsoft billionaire is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, two separate news outlets reported on February 8.

    “It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet,” a source told People magazine. A friend of the couple, meanwhile, told Daily Mail that the two are “inseparable.”

    Bill Gates, 67, and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month. Both of them are tennis fans who were also pictured sitting together at the WTA semifinal match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022.

    The couple has reportedly been dating for a year but has managed to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye – although Hurd accompanied Gates to Sydney last month where the Microsoft co-founder met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.