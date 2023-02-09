Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO: report

Bill Gates with Paula Hurd at the WTA semifinals in 2022

Bill Gates has found love again. The Microsoft billionaire is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, two separate news outlets reported on February 8.

“It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet,” a source told People magazine. A friend of the couple, meanwhile, told Daily Mail that the two are “inseparable.”

Bill Gates, 67, and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month. Both of them are tennis fans who were also pictured sitting together at the WTA semifinal match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022.

The couple has reportedly been dating for a year but has managed to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye – although Hurd accompanied Gates to Sydney last month where the Microsoft co-founder met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gates and Hurd were then photographed outside the city’s famous Opera House, but Hurd’s identity could not be established at the time. Several news outlets referred to her as the “mystery woman” while reporting on the visit.

“They've been together over a year and she's always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship,” the couple’s anonymous friend was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

News of their relationship comes two years after Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates finalised their divorce. The former couple had announced their split in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in August the same year.

On the other hand, Paula Hurd lost her ex-husband Mark Hurd to cancer in 2019. She is now an event planner, organiser and philanthropist.