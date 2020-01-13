Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reiterates: No question of NRC in the state

Reiterating his stance on implementing the contentious National Register of Citizens, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stated once again that there’s no question of an NRC in his state.

Addressing the state Assembly on January 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally clarified that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that all discussions on NRC were done only in the context of Assam, where it was long due, as per a settlement with the Centre and the Supreme Court.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in state assembly: No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mpQecGaVMW

— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

The Bihar CM also said any talks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, should be done separately, and not read along with the NRC.

Last month, in December 2019, he became the first CM from the NDA camp to shun any chances of the implementation of NRC. His announcement had come within days of his assuring that no member of the minority community would be mistreated under his watch.

So far, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have spoken out against nationwide NRC. The CMs of all Congress-ruled states have also publicly announced they would not implement NRC in their respective states, over concerns that it would disenfranchise the Muslims of India.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor has had the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fuming for thanking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unequivocal rejection of the NRC. He also assured the people of Bihar that they would not allow the implementation of either CAA or NRC in the state.





Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा।

— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020