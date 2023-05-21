English
    Bengaluru woman tattoos husband's name on forehead, gets criticised. Watch

    The video generated several critical responses from users, who slammed the woman for over reacting and behaving stupidly.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    In a clip released on Instagram, the woman can be seen getting the name tattooed on her head, while sitting on a chair. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/king_maker_tattoo_studio).

    A Bengaluru woman recently tattooed her husband's name on her forehead. In a clip released on Instagram, the woman can be seen getting the name tattooed on her head, while sitting on a chair.

    The tattoo artist first wrote the name on paper and pasted the paper on the woman's forehead before zeroing on a final font size. The tattoo artist then began to use the tattoo machine to add ink to the woman's forehead.

    When the tattoo process started, the woman was seen feeling uneasy and even started to stop the artist by using hand expressions.



    Tags: #Bengaluru
    first published: May 21, 2023 06:50 pm