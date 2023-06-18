'Find my device': Bengaluru police track down thieves who stole mobile phones

Bengaluru city police said that the students were planning a trek to a hill nearby and spend time till sunrise. They booked a cab for their travel which arrived later. (Representational Photo).

Benglauru police managed to catch three thieves who had stolen four mobile phones of five engineering students, by using the 'find my device' feature on their smartphones.

As per police sources, the five students- Dhriti, Ashwit, Riya, Joshua and Manvit Rao, all aged 18, - were standing in the Andhrahalli Main Road area of the city at 1 am on Saturday night when the incident occurred.

Police said that the students were planning a trek to a hill nearby and spend time till sunrise. They booked a cab for their travel which arrived later.

However, the vehicle took the students to Andhrahalli Main Road instead of the location, closest to the hill. The students tried to book another cab when three men came near them and threatened them with match sticks.

"We gave away four mobiles and Rs 3,500 in cash," the youngsters informed the police.

One of the students called the police to report the incident and realised that two of the phones had a 'find my device' feature.

"Hoysala staffers along with night patrolling police reached the spot. The victims said two of the four stolen mobile phones had the 'find my device' feature. This technology helped us trace the suspects to their room in Tigalarapalya. With the students sitting in Hoysala vehicle, we raided the room around 3am. The suspects were partying. While two of them fled, we managed to nab three," one of the police officials told The Times of India.

Also read: Barred from office, Bengaluru employee makes hoax bomb threat to company