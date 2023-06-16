Barred from office, Bengaluru employee makes hoax bomb threat to company

A Bengaluru man was detained for making a hoax bomb threat to his company (Representational image)

An employee of an MNC in Bengaluru was detained on Tuesday for making a hoax bomb threat to his employer. Prasad Navneenth, a 25-year-old employee of BDO Rise, made the bomb call because he was upset about being barred from office, according to Times of India.

Navneenth was not allowed to enter the office premises because of performance issues, as per the police. His company was also contemplating firing him.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old from Kerala tried to get in touch with some of his seniors in the workplace. He called the firm several times using his mobile phone but his request was denied each time.

After making some futile attempts to get in touch with his seniors and team members, a frustrated Navneenth called up the firm again to say that he had placed a bomb inside the office. He also said the bomb would go off in the next 30 minutes.

A little while after making the call, the BDO Rise employee again called up the firm to confess he had made a false claim. However, the company had contacted police by then, and the office was already swarming with cops.

“An anti-sabotage team, bomb disposal squad, local police and sleuths from the city intelligence and Internal Security Division, about 60 personnel in all, scoured the premises and declared it a hoax call by 3pm. By then, another police team had traced the suspect and detained him,” a cop told Times of India.

Bengaluru Police have registered a non-cognizable report which will be converted into an FIR with the permission of the court.