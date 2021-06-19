MARKET NEWS

Bengaluru, Mumbai students feature on Times Square billboard in NYC

From Bengaluru, 13 students are from Mount Carmel College (MCC), 16 from Jain deemed to be University, 18 from PES University and a few from some other city colleges.

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
Divija Kothri's picture being featured on Times Square billboard in New York. [Image: Divija Kothari/LinkedIn]

A moment of pride and happiness engulfed Divija Kothari, a student from Mumbai who was featured at a billboard on Times Square, New York City. She was among 277 Indian students featured on the billboard of Morgan Stanley’s office at 1585 Broadway who will join the American investment bank as Summer Analysts and Associates.

"As a young girl, I remember standing here and staring at the glimmering billboards for hours. Getting featured on one was a huge moment for me and such a thrilling surprise!" Kothari wrote in a social media post.

"Immensely grateful to them for this gesture. This will stay with me forever. Proud to be associated with the firm and truly honoured to be a part of this experience!" she added.

From Bengaluru, 13 students are from Mount Carmel College (MCC), 16 from Jain deemed to be University, 18 from PES University and a few from some other city colleges, a report by The Times of India said adding that all MCC, Jain and PES students among others, appeared on the billboard.

“Every year, Morgan Stanley welcomes thousands of interns to the firm. There is usually excitement on Day 1, but in 2021 given the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to a virtual-only experience, over 400 campus interns & experienced professionals who intern with us through the Morgan Stanley Return to Work Internship programme in India, were all going to be working from home," Morgan Stanley told the publication.
TAGS: ##Summer Intern #Bengaluru #India #Morgan Stanley #mumbai
