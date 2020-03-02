Bengaluru IPS officer Isha Pant transferred twice in 4 days. Here's why

Bengaluru IPS officer Isha Pant was allegedly transferred twice in the last four days over a power tussle that included political lobbying.

Pant, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru South-East division, was reportedly transferred twice due to a confusion concerning the government order notifying her first transfer.

Initially, she was supposed to join the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the Superintendent of Police (SP), as per a Karnataka government order issued on February 26. Three days later, another order was issued by the BJP-ruled state government, whereby the earlier order was revoked, and she was reinstated in her earlier post.

However, according to a report by the Deccan Herald, within hours of this, one more order was issued by the state, posting her as the DCP, Command Centre. She replaced Jinendra Khanagavi, who is now posted at the Internal Security Division as an SP.

The firebrand officer was replaced by 2015 batch IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi, who will now helm affairs at the Bengaluru South-East division. His previous role was as the Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga.

The News Minute reports there are rumours about Pant’s second transfer being initiated after a BJP minister’s insistence.



Handed over charge to the new DCP South East, Shri Joshi Shrinath Mahadev. I had a very fulfilling one year. I thank the officers and staff of the division for extending their whole hearted support to me. I also thank all the residents of the division for being active 1/n

— Joshi Srinath Mahadev, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) February 29, 2020

Earlier on February 28, Pant had tweeted about the developments from the official Twitter handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Bengaluru City to thank the staff she worked with for a year.