you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru IPS officer Isha Pant transferred twice in 4 days. Here's why

Initially, she was supposed to join the CID as Superintendent of Police (SP), but took over as the DCP, Command Centre, eventually

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IPS officer Isha Pant (Image: Twitter)
IPS officer Isha Pant (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru IPS officer Isha Pant was allegedly transferred twice in the last four days over a power tussle that included political lobbying.

Pant, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru South-East division, was reportedly transferred twice due to a confusion concerning the government order notifying her first transfer.

Initially, she was supposed to join the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the Superintendent of Police (SP), as per a Karnataka government order issued on February 26. Three days later, another order was issued by the BJP-ruled state government, whereby the earlier order was revoked, and she was reinstated in her earlier post.

However, according to a report by the Deccan Herald, within hours of this, one more order was issued by the state, posting her as the DCP, Command Centre. She replaced Jinendra Khanagavi, who is now posted at the Internal Security Division as an SP.

The firebrand officer was replaced by 2015 batch IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi, who will now helm affairs at the Bengaluru South-East division. His previous role was as the Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga.

The News Minute reports there are rumours about Pant’s second transfer being initiated after a BJP minister’s insistence.

Earlier on February 28, Pant had tweeted about the developments from the official Twitter handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Bengaluru City to thank the staff she worked with for a year.


First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #IPS officer

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.