Banksy asks shoplifters to target Guess store in London because…

Banksy encouraged followers to steal from clothing retailer Guess (Image: banksy/Instagram)

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy has accused clothing brand Guess of using his artwork without permission. Banksy posted an image of the Guess store on Regent Street in London as he encouraged shoplifters to target the establishment, reasoning that Guess did the same with his artwork.

“Attention all shoplifters. Please go to Guess on Regent Street. They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?” Banksy wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

According to BBC, the American fashion brand said its Banksy collection was created in collaboration with Brandalised, which licenses designs by graffiti artists.

The window display of the Regent Street Guess outlet features a reproduction of the Flower Thrower, one of Banksy’s most iconic murals created in 2003.

Guess has since covered up the display and shut the outlet on Regent Street to shoppers. Security guards have also been stationed outside since Banksy asked shoplifters to help themselves to Guess’ clothing.

Guess had previously announced the capsule collection “inspired by Banksy’s Graffiti.”

“The graffiti of Bansky has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture,” said Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer of Guess. “This new capsule collection with Brandalised is a way for fashion to show its gratitude.”

According to BBC, copyright lawyer Liz Ward said Guess "appear to have legitimately sourced the Banksy artwork via a third party, namely Brandalised, who say they have rights to commercialise and use Banksy's artwork on goods".

However, the artist’s handling service, called Pest Control Office, writes on its website: “But neither Banksy or Pest Control licence the artist’s images to third parties. Please do not use Banksy’s images for any commercial purpose, including launching a range of merchandise…”