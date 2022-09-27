At this UP wedding, guests were allowed to eat only after showing Aadhaar card | Viral video

An unusual wedding in Uttar Pradesh is making the news after guests were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they could enjoy the wedding feast.

The bizarre incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district and footage of guests being allowed to enter the dining hall only after holding their Aadhaar card up for inspection has gone viral online.



According to Amar Ujala, the bride’s family made this unusual decision after the number of wedding guests far exceeded their expectations. Suspecting that there were several gatecrashers hidden among the guests, they asked everyone to identify themselves by showing their Aadhaar card before they could pick up a dinner plate.

The incident occurred on September 21 in the locality of Hasnapur. According to reports, there were two wedding taking place at the same venue.

Chaos unfolded when the two baraats arrived. Upset by the unmanageable crowd, the bride’s family made the decision of allowing only people with Aadhaar cards to enter the venue and eat. Their decision, however, did not go down well with everyone.

A number of invited guests were reportedly angered about being asked to show identification. Feeling insulted, they left the wedding without eating anything. Others had to be placated and calmed down by relatives.