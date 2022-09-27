English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Maruti Misses The Trick With Grand Vitara?
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    At this UP wedding, guests were allowed to eat only after showing Aadhaar card | Viral video

    Footage of guests being allowed to enter the dining hall only after holding their Aadhaar card up for inspection has gone viral online.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

    An unusual wedding in Uttar Pradesh is making the news after guests were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they could enjoy the wedding feast.

    The bizarre incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district and footage of guests being allowed to enter the dining hall only after holding their Aadhaar card up for inspection has gone viral online.

    According to Amar Ujala, the bride’s family made this unusual decision after the number of wedding guests far exceeded their expectations. Suspecting that there were several gatecrashers hidden among the guests, they asked everyone to identify themselves by showing their Aadhaar card before they could pick up a dinner plate.

    The incident occurred on September 21 in the locality of Hasnapur. According to reports, there were two wedding taking place at the same venue.

    Chaos unfolded when the two baraats arrived. Upset by the unmanageable crowd, the bride’s family made the decision of allowing only people with Aadhaar cards to enter the venue and eat. Their decision, however, did not go down well with everyone.

    Close

    Related stories

    A number of invited guests were reportedly angered about being asked to show identification. Feeling insulted, they left the wedding without eating anything. Others had to be placated and calmed down by relatives.
    Tags: #Aadhaar Card #Uttar Pradesh #wedding
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 07:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.