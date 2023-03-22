Assam man saves coins for over half a decade to buy scooter

A shopkeeper from Assam bought a scooter using a sack full of coins (Images: ANI/Twitter)

An Assam man saved coins for more than half a decade to fulfil his dream of owning a scooter. Mohammad Saidul Hoque collected Rs 90,000 in the form of coins over the course of five to six years, which he then carried to a two-wheeler showroom to buy a scooter.

Hoque reached a Honda Royal Riders showroom in Assam earlier this week, carrying a sackful of coins over his shoulder which he used to buy his scooter.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the shopkeeper counting his coins and signing documents of purchase. “"I run a small shop in Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now,” Hoque was quoted as saying by ANI.



The owner of the showroom said he was happy to serve Hoque and wished him success. “When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that, he would buy a four-wheeler in future,” he said.

This is not the first time someone has used coins for big purchases. Last year in Telangana, a polytechnic student took 112 bags filled with Re 1 coins to the showroom to buy a KTM sports bike. A few months before that, it was a man from Tamil Nadu's Salem who bought a new bike by paying Rs 2.6 lakh in coins.