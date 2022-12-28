Uber India chief's deleted post and Ashneer Grover trolling claim Indians 'Uber-ed' 4.5 billion km

Ashneer Grover asked Uber to address cancellations and bad cab experiences instead of focusing on the solar system.

Ashneer Grover on Wednesday reacted to Uber's claims of having driven 4,5 billion km -- the distance between Earth and Neptune -- in India this year. The former BharatPe founder and TVF Pitchers' judge joked about the claim made in Uber's annual report with a Twitter poll.



As per Uber - they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge? @UberINSupport @Uber

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 28, 2022

"As per Uber, they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge (So which company would you pick to travel to Mars)?" he tweeted. The options included Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," the company said in an official statement.

When Uber India's president Prabhjeet Singh shared the report on LinkedIn, stating that Uber had covered "4.5 billion km or the distance to the last planet on the solar system", Ashneer Grover questioned the need to bring in the solar system and Milky Way into the report when they should have addressed cancellations and bad ride experiences instead.

"Who needs to take an Uber to the Moon? What customers have been facing are cancellations and bad cab experiences -- address them head-on. You guys are going down the same path as WhatsApp with these messages," he wrote sharing Singh's post which has since been deleted.



For context : from LinkedIn today morning ! pic.twitter.com/JrVadmk6Gt — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 28, 2022

When Grover realised that Singh had deleted his LinkedIn post, he said that the company's country managers appeared to care more about their image than the business.

Uber is yet to comment on the matter.