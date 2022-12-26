Delhi, Bengaluru see highest number of Uber trips in 2022: Report

(Representational)

The cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 are Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with Delhi-NCR clocking the highest number of office-hour trips, showed data from Uber's annual analysis report titled, ‘How India Ubered in 2022’.

“The year 2022 saw Indians start traveling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers,” the report said.

Uber launched operations in new cities during the year, including being the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast sister states.

“Uber is now present in 123 cities in India, spread across all corners of the country. In terms of the debutant cities, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh emerged as the newcomer city with the highest number of trips, showing proof of the love received by Uber there,” the report added.

In FY22, Uber India reported a 7 percent increase in revenue from operations at Rs 397 crore for the year ended March 2022. The mobility firm’s total loss fell to Rs 216 crore, from Rs 339 crore last year.

“The most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second - showing the growing preference for App commute, for vehicles typically hailed off the roads earlier,” the report said.

This comes at a time when Bengaluru residents who use app-based autos like Ola, Uber and Rapido on a regular basis highlighted issues such as increased waiting time, non-acceptance of online payments, cancellation requests, and extra cash above the estimated ride charge.

At the heart of all this is the ongoing wrangling over commission charges and licenses of app-based auto aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido with Karnataka’s transport department.

In the recent report, Uber also said that during October 2022, the highest number of package deliveries happened through Uber Connect and as many as 53 percent of the Uber trips in 2022 had riders shower drivers with their appreciation in the form of a 5-star rating.

“In terms of preferences for Uber Rentals rides with multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2-hour, 20-kilometer package, helping them get done with business meetings, doctor visits, and other chores,” the report said.