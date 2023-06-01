Ashneer Grover on BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya's apology after abusive call: 'I wish...'

Ashneer Grover and Bhavik Koladiya are co-founders of fintech firm BharatPe.

Ashneer Grover on Thursday reacted to the leaked audio of a call between him and fellow BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya in which the latter is heard abusing him. Sharing the audio on Twitter, Koladiya on Wednesday apologised for his language to Grover.

"I am at my worst. Sorry, Ashneer Grover," Koladiya tweeted. To which the former Shark Tank India judge responded: "I wish I cared enough. Dude, get on with your life and try to make news without tagging me in these random tweets. Kab tak sab mere naam ka khaoge? Apni izzat apne haath (For how long will you make use of my name. You are responsible for your own dignity)!"



The details of the call were allegedly shared by the former Shark Tank India judge's wife Madhuri Jain Grover on Twitter, claimed user Deepak Goel who had uploaded the audio of the call on YouTube.

In the video, Ashneer Grover is heard receiving a call from Bhavik Koladiya but in seconds the conversation turned into an argument with Grover refusing to talk after which Koladiya abuses and threatens him with dire consequences. The clip was uploaded last year after Grover's wife Madhuri Jain, the then head of controls at BharatPe, was fired for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The reaction on Thursday comes a week after Ashneer Grover shared that he had deleted certain social media posts against the company as he 'wants to get out of the gutter' following the Delhi High Court's remarks that if Grover and BharatPe had both decided to enter the gutter, they should remain there, referring to the disrespectful language used by the parties towards each other.

The court had asked Grover, along with officials of the fintech company, to refrain from employing disrespectful and damaging language towards one another.

