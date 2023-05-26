Ashneer Grover deletes social media posts against BharatPe, says he wants to 'get out of the gutter'

Ashneer Grover

Embattled BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's lawyer said in Delhi High Court on May 26 that the former managing director of the fintech firm had deleted certain social media posts against the company as he 'wants to get out of the gutter.'

"I don't know when we went into the gutter. But I want to come out of it now... He has deleted his posts," Grover's lawyer said in court.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on May 16 had remarked that if Grover and BharatPe had both decided to enter the gutter, they should remain there, referring to the disrespectful language used by the parties towards each other.

The court had asked Grover, along with officials of the fintech company, to refrain from employing disrespectful and damaging language towards one another.

In today's hearing, the Delhi High Court has also ordered Bharatpe to remove the mention of the phrase 'Grover family' from a public statement made by the company, which accused Grover and some of his relatives of financial wrongdoing.

While Grover's lawyer sought a court order directing BharatPe to do so, the lawyer representing BharatPe stated that their client would comply regardless.