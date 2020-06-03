App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Cyclone Nisarga approaches, Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 to restrict movement

Section 144 will be imposed in all areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 00.01 hours on June 3 to 12.00 hours on June 4, unless it is officially withdrawn earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Satellite image of Cyclone Nisarga (Image: IMD)
Satellite image of Cyclone Nisarga (Image: IMD)

In view of the dangers that Cyclone Nisarga can pose, Pranaya Ashok, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Greater Mumbai, announced the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) on June 2.

Section 144 will be imposed in all areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 00.01 hours on June 3 to 12.00 hours on June 4, unless it is officially withdrawn earlier.

As per the order, restrictions will be imposed on the “presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast such as beaches, promenades, parks”, where people usually gather.

Close

Any person found violating the order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

related news

The order has been imposed to prevent damage and/or loss of human life or property as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the impact of Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall on the afternoon of June 3 at sustained windspeed reaching 110 kmph, will be felt in Mumbai also.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #mumbai #Mumbai Commissioner of Police

