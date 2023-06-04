Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch five-day event, what to expect

Apple WWDC 2023 will see premium products such as new MacBook Air, mixed reality (MR) headset and a new operating system from Apple.

Apple is back with its yearly developer event and it is expected that the smartphone manufacturer will introduce a range of new products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the five-day event starting on Monday (June 5) and ending on Friday (June 9).

Here is how you can watch the event live in India and what can be expected from the event:

When is the event?

The five-day event will start at 10:30 pm in India on Monday. While the event is online, a select number of students and developers have received invitations for the event, to be held at Apple Park in Cupertino in California.

CEO Tim Cook's keynote is likely to be one of the highlights on the opening day.

How to watch it live

The event will be streamed live worldwide on apple.com. Apple TV will also stream the event live and those with a subscription will watch the event live there.

The official YouTube channel of Apple will also stream the WWDC event live.

What to expect

The MR headset, which is said to have virtual reality and augmented reality features, is likely to be the highlight of the event. The price of the headset is likely to be $3,000 (approximately Rs 2.47 lakh) and could be available in five different colours- black, blue, grey, green and pink.

An improved and updated version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could also be introduced on the opening day.