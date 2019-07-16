Apple Watch a life-saver, man saved from drowning using the SOS feature

The Apple Watch has reportedly saved a user’s life, again. An American who was hit by a huge wave lost his phone in the water after falling off his jet ski. The user used his Apple Watch’s SOS feature to contact the emergency services and got rescued.

Philip Esho was riding a jet ski on Lake Michigan when a huge wave hit and knocked him into the water, reported WBBM News Radio. The impact was such that in spite of wearing a floatation device, the waves kept knocking him under the water. Esho, in the meanwhile, lost his phone and called for help hoping the near-by boats could see him.

He then used his Apple Watch’s SOS feature to call the 9-1-1 emergency services. In the first attempt, Esho could not understand what the dispatcher was saying. By the time he got reconnected, a helicopter and the Chicago police had already arrived to rescue him.

Esho credited the Apple Watch for being a life-saver. He was not sure what could have happened had he not been able to call the emergency services for help.