you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Watch Series 4's ECG feature helps doctor save a life in a restaurant

The ECG feature is currently available in the US, Europe, and Hong Kong. It is yet to make its way in India.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The Apple Watch comes with a number of health and fitness monitoring features like a heart-rate sensor, activity tracker, etc. One of the newly introduced features launched in Apple Watch Series 4 includes the ElectroCardioGram (ECG) that detects any irregularities in the heart rhythm. This feature came in useful for a man who was suffering from atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation or A-fib is a condition wherein the heart beats rapidly at an irregular rate. This condition is hard to detect as people do not experience any symptoms. A-fib, if not diagnosed, can develop clots, eventually leading to a stroke or even heart failures. Having the ECG feature in Apple Watch can certainly help one detect diseases like A-fib.

In one such instance, a physician used his Apple Watch Series 4 to detect A-Fib in the person inside a restaurant. Tommy Korn MD, an ophthalmologist from San Diego, California, tweeted, “As a physician, it’s much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else’s wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding an ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)”.

The tweet also included a short video wherein the doctor was seen performing ECG on the restaurant-goer.

Korn replied to one of the comments and informed that the person detected with A-fib was okay and sent to the hospital.

Apple Watch Series 4 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 40,900. The ECG feature is currently available in the US, Europe, and Hong Kong. It is yet to make its way in the Indian market.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:55 am

