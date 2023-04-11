Apple Saket store first look revealed, inspired by Delhi's many gates. See pic

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to visit India for the opening of the two flagship stores.

Apple Inc is set to open its second official retail store in Delhi, two after it launches its first India store in Mumbai next week, the iPhone maker said. The store in the national capital, called Apple Saket, will open on April 20 in south Delhi’s Saket.

“Hello New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket,” Apple said.

The company revealed the first-look of the store, showing its barricades which feature the Mughal-era gates of Delhi’s many historical monuments.

The colourful design takes inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past”, Apple said. Apple Saket will have a dedicated team of specialists and creatives.

Apple Saket in Delhi will open on April 20.

Apple’s Mumbai store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is called Apple BKC. It will be opened on April 18. The Mumbai store is inspired by the artwork inside the iconic "Kaali Peeli" taxis in the city. Apple BKC creative will also comprise of interpretations of the decals along with several Apple products and services that will be available for consumers.

Apple launched its online retail store in India in 2020. Its 2021 plans for the launch of an offline retail store in the country were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple products have been sold in India for years on ecommerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as well as through resellers.

India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, with nearly 700 million smartphone users.

Some products in Apple's catalogue, including iPhones, are assembled in India by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, and iPhones accounted for more than 50 per cent of that, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.