Apple IOS 14.5 update: Everything you need to know

Apple iOS 14.5 update is expected to release in the coming weeks. The iPhone software is currently under beta and is available for developer preview. Apple has released eight beta versions of iOS 14.4 so far. The developer beta update gives us an idea about the upcoming iOS 14.5 features. Here’s everything we know so far about iOS 14.5.

The eight beta update has been rolled out to users enrolled under the Apple beta testing program. Users who are currently on the iOS 14.5 beta update can download the OTA update and hit install. The beta update gives early access to new, upcoming iOS features. However, it could also feature several bugs. Therefore, it is advised to avoid installing the update on your primary iPhone.

iOS 14.5 comes with a bunch of enhancements and features like App Tracking Transparency controls, Apple Fitness+, etc. A notable feature added in the iOS 14.5 developer beta update gives users an option to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID and a paired Apple Watch. The Apple Watch here acts as an extra layer of security.

The unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature works when Face ID detects you are wearing a mask and unlocking the device. If you are wearing an unlocked Apple Watch, the Face ID will partially scan your face with the face mask on and unlock the device. You will receive a haptic buzz and a notification on your Apple Watch about the unlocking of your Apple iPhone. You need to manually enable the feature to lock or unlock iPhone using Apple Watch.

Other highlight addition is App Tracking Transparency. It will force developers to take the user’s permission before using their personal data to track them across apps. Users can choose to allow or decline permission for the app to track their activities while using the data.

iOS 14.5 also brings support for wireless gaming controllers. You can connect your Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ Series S controllers with your iPhone or iPad.

The update also introduces AirPlay 2 support for streaming Apple Fitness+, according to Apple Insider.. You can cast audio and video to a compatible set-top box or a smart TV that has built-in AirPlay support. Apple is also rolling out two additional English voice options for Siri.

The voice assistant can also dial your emergency contacts when the feature is enabled in the Settings, according to 9to5Mac. Lastly, the Reminders app now includes support for sorting lists and printing lists.