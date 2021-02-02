MARKET NEWS

Apple iPhone with Face ID can be unlocked using Apple Watch in iOS 14.5 developer beta update

The unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature works when Face ID detects you are wearing a mask and unlocking the device.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 and other iPhone models with Face ID have not been as useful for the pandemic-struck world. The biometric authentication tool fails to recognise a face covered with a mask, leading users to unlock their device by typing the password. Apple is trying to solve this inconvenient problem in iOS 14.5 with the help of the Apple Watch.

The company rolled out iOS 14.5 developer beta update for Apple iPhone. The update comes with a bunch of enhancements and features like App Tracking Transparency controls, Apple Fitness+, etc. 

A notable feature added in the iOS 14.5 developer beta update gives users an option to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID and a paired Apple Watch. The Apple Watch here acts as an extra layer of security, according to Engadget.

The unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature works when Face ID detects you are wearing a mask and unlocking the device. If you are wearing an unlocked Apple Watch, the Face ID will partially scan your face with the face mask on and unlock the device. You will receive a haptic buzz and a notification on your Apple Watch about the unlocking of your Apple iPhone.

You need to manually enable the feature to lock or unlock iPhone using Apple Watch.

This is the second time Apple has tried finding a way around how Face ID works with face masks. The company patched an update last year that redirected the user to jump to the passcode screen directly by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen in iOS 13.5.
TAGS: #Apple #Apple Watch #iPhone #smartphones
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:10 am

