you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 13.5 update could make unlocking iPhones easier for people wearing masks

Apple has released a new iOS beta update that makes it easier to unlock an iPhone and lets users skip Face ID when wearing a mask.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The upcoming iOS 13.5 update for iPhone could solve one of the biggest issues for users wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple has released a new iOS beta update that makes it easier to unlock an iPhone and lets users skip Face ID when wearing a mask.

Currently, users who have an iPhone with Face ID need to lift their mask to unlock the device. In most cases, the biometric tool will fail to recognise the face and after a slight delay, will redirect the user to unlock the iPhone with the registered passcode.

During such times when people are forced to wear a mask, removing them to unlock an iPhone would be a risky move. As a remedy to this problem, Apple will allow users to jump to the passcode screen directly by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen in iOS 13.5. Thus, users will not have to lift or remove their masks to unlock the iPhone.

Furthermore, users can also authenticate app purchases with their iPhone’s passcode.

Since the update is currently in its beta stages, it could take some time for a wider release.

The new beta update also releases tools required for the first version of Apple and Google’s coronavirus contact tracing app.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

