Apple and Google roll out first version of COVID-19 contact tracing tools to developers

Apple has rolled out the first version of its coronavirus exposure notification API in a new beta update of iOS 13.5. The new API is a part of Apple’s COVID-19 contact tracing tool with Google.

The new API is available in the two beta updates that Apple rolled out last night to developers alongside the release of Xcode 11.5. This Xcode release includes an updated version of the iOS SDK that incorporates the exposure notification API, reported 9to5Mac.

Both companies have also released the first seeds of the exposure notification API to public health authority developers to collect feedback on how to improve the API ahead of its slated release in mid-May.

Google, too, has rolled out a new beta of its Google Play Services with the exposure notification API and an accompanying SDK to select developers. Apple and Google will share additional information with these developers, which will also include a sample code for developers to understand how the exposure notification system will work.

Earlier in April, Apple and Google announced a joint collaboration to help prevent the spread of coronavirus with the use of a contact tracing tool that will use Bluetooth technology to track and identify people in contact with an infected person.

When two people are in a close proximity, the devices will share an anonymous identifier. If an individual is tested COVID-19 positive, the device will transmit a list of people the user came in contact with and alert them.

While the first version will require a software update for iPhones and a download from the Google Play Store for Android devices, Apple and Google plan to deeply integrate the second phase of the project in their respective operating system.