Apple CEO Tim Cook thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to vada pav: 'It was delicious'

Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys his first vada pav with actor Madhuri Dixit. (Image credit: @madhuridixit/Twitter)

Tim Cook on Monday thanked actor Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to the popular Mumbai snack -- vada pav. The Apple CEO, who is in the city to inaugurate the first company-owned store in India, tweeted that he found his first vada pav to be "delicious".

"Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav — it was delicious!" Cook tweeted.



Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

For her part, Madhuri Dixit wrote that she could not think of a better way to welcome the Apple CEO to Mumbai.

Cook also visited the company's BKC store in Mumbai ahead of its inauguration on Tuesday. He shared a photo clicked at the store with the employees and tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Tim Cook said, adding that Apple is excited to build on its over 25-year history in India.

On the same day, the tech giant also allowed a sneak peek into the massive yet unique-looking store. It is also tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores globally.

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past.