Apple analyst Kuo: Watch Series 5 coming this September with OLED display

Apple could release the Watch Series 5 alongside the iPhone 11 lineup. According to a renowned analyst, Apple would release different Watch Series 5 models with new ‘ceramic casing design’ with OLED displays.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest investor note with TF International Securities, stated that Apple would launch the next-generation Watch Series during its September launch event, reported MacRumors. The report is based on the investor note shared by various Chinese media outlets.

Kuo stated that Watch Series 1-4 have released during the September event and it would be a surprise if Apple releases the Series 5 alongside iPhone 11. There have not been many leaks about the upcoming Watch lineup.

Kuo’s investor note reveals that Apple would partner with the company Japan Display for manufacturing 15-20 percent of its OLED display requirements this year. By 2021, Japan Display would produce at least 70-80 percent OLED displays for Apple Watch. Apple is also planning to work with Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier.

Kuo also added that a new ceramic case design for the Apple Watch lineup would be added. He, however, did not mention specifically if it would be for the Watch 5 Series.

This falls in line with another report by iHelp BR, that spotted a mention of a ceramic case design in watchOS 6 beta. The iHelp BR report also suggests that the ceramic case design could be another Watch Series 4 variant, if not Watch Series 5.