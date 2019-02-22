App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Legends' best squad combinations that will give you an edge in the battle

The key to victory in Apex Legends is getting the right balance for your team. Here's a list of combinations which will give you an edge in your battles.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

EA’s Apex Legends is gaining some steam with over 10 million players within 3-days of its release. The battle royale-style shooter is giving its more popular rivals PUBG and Fortnite a real run for its money with unique character-driven gameplay.

Unlike traditional battle royale games - which involve survival and last-man standing gameplay - Apex Legends features a roster of eight characters in three different roles, each with their own unique ability.

Twenty teams of three players are pitted against each other in a massive map. Players can choose between support, offensive and defensive characters. The key to victory in Apex Legends is getting the right balance for your team. Here’s a list of combinations that may help you get an edge in the battles –

Gibraltar & Lifeline + Wraith / Bloodhound / Caustic

Gibraltar and Lifeline form the base of one of the most effective and reliable squad loadouts in the game. Lifeline’s healing drone coupled with Gibraltar shield is a highly versatile combination, protecting against incoming damage and at times blocking an enemies’ path. No, we haven’t missed out on the third squad member. Your team will have to decide the third member depending on your approach. Wraith works best in an aggressive setup, for a more focus driven approach to hide from or detect enemies, you’d want to go with Bloodhound, and finally, if you’re taking the defensive approach to lockdown areas, Caustic is your best bet.

related news

Pathfinder, Bangalore & Wraith

This team is all about speed – covering as much ground as possible as fast as possible. Each member of this team is gifted with an ability that allows them to flank an enemy or disengage from a battle as and when required. If used in tandem, Wraith, Bangalore and Pathfinder can take out the enemy without even giving them a chance to react.

Wraith, Banglore & Mirage

This team is engineered to cause chaos and confusion on the battlefield. Bangalore’s tactical smoke combined with Wraith’s voidwalking and Mirage’s tactical mirage skills will leave enemies utterly oblivious to where the bullets are coming from. Bangalore’s smoke can also provide cover for flanking.

Bloodhound, Wraith & LifelineOur next combination consists of Bloodhound, Wraith and Lifeline. Bloodhound’s ability to locate the enemy squad coupled with Wraith’s phase ability to flank and get the drop on them. You can’t expect your enemies to simply give in, and that’s where Lifeline’s ability to draw their fire becomes quintessential.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Apex Legends #gaming #Technology #trends

