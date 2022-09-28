Anand Mahindra: 'We haven't really absorbed how powerful Chola empire was'

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra has now focused his attention to one of southern India's most illustrious dynasties -- the Cholas. Sharing an informative video about the monuments created by the empire, the industrialist noted that Indians haven’t really absorbed how powerful the Cholas were.



An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/bRMg0aViU8

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 28, 2022

"An informative and inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful and technologically advanced the Chola Empire was," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world."

Twitter users responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet by sharing images of more Chola-era monuments.



Sir even with the same inspiration rajendra chola built gangaikondacholapuram he built a huge lake in which he bought water from river Ganga and stored in the lake pic.twitter.com/gC7RgxrLCS

— malathythiruven (@VaradarajanJan1) September 28, 2022

According to historians, the Chola dynasty rose to power under King Vijayalaya Chola in the middle of the ninth century. The empire found its first mention in Mauryan ruler Ashoka's writings, but the primary source of knowledge for recreating the history of the Cholas during the past few decades has been the numerous inscriptions and copper-plate grants that the Vijayalaya dynasty left behind, reported News 18.