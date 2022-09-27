Anand Mahindra says 'No place like Mumbai during Navratri', shares video of festivities | Watch

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a video of people in Mumbai dancing Garba on Marine Drive. Since Navratri is underway, sharing the clip, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "No place like Mumbai during Navratri.""The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!" he tweeted.
Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat! ) pic.twitter.com/vaGNSVSybE
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022
In the clip, a large group of people are seen dancing Garba together at Marine Drive as music blared from loud speakers and passersby stopped to catch a glimpse of the performance.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed the use of loudspeakers till midnight during the ongoing Navratri festival on October 1 also, apart from October 3 and 4, in Mumbai.