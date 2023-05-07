Anand Mahindra to King Charles: 'You will be remembered for more than your crown'

Anand Mahindra had met the then Prince Charles during his visit to India in 2019. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

After the coronation of Britain's King Charles, Anand Mahindra -- who has been working with the monarch on The Sustainable Markets Initiative -- wrote a heartfelt note congratulating him. In it, the industrialist shared that King Charles would be remembered as an individual and not just for the crown.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "I would wager that what you will be remembered for more than your crown, is what has always set you apart as an individual: Your longstanding and unwavering commitment to a sustainable future for all."

Anand Mahindra also hoped that King Charles would still find the time to pursue his passion for the planet. "I look forward to continuing to work with you on The Sustainable Markets Initiative. Congratulations Your Majesty on your coronation."



I would wager that what you will be remembered for more than your crown, is what has always set you apart as an individual: Your longstanding & unwavering commitment to a sustainable future for all. I’m confident that you will still find the time to pursue your passion for the… pic.twitter.com/ovP7n7W0d1

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2023

Mahindra had met the then Prince Charles during his visit to India in 2019. "Delighted to join HRH the Prince of Wales for a roundtable on his 'Sustainable Markets Council' initiative. A robust discussion around how economies can operate in favour of people and the planet while contributing to growth," he had tweeted.



Delighted to join HRH the Prince of Wales for a roundtable on his ‘Sustainable Markets Council’ initiative.A robust discussion around how economies can operate in favour of people & the planet while contributing to growth.@ClarenceHouse @RoyalFamily @UKinIndia

#RoyalVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/dgZEXkmM7r

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2019

King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

Read more: King Charles's coronation: Agitated horse runs into crowd during parade. Viral video