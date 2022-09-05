Anand Mahindra finds Downing Street in US 'for whoever misses out' on being UK PM

Anand Mahindra and a sign pointing to New York's Downing Street.

Anand Mahindra has been deeply involved with the Prime Ministerial race in UK. With Rishi Sunak as one of the leading candidates, the industrialist has been sharing a lot of possibilities of what 10, Downing Street in London, the Prime Minister's official residence, would look like should Sunak become the new PM.

On Monday, however, hours ahead of the announcement of the country's new Prime Minister -- a battle between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss -- Anand Mahindra shared a photo of Downing Street in New York's Brooklyn area.



This one’s in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there…. pic.twitter.com/RQyfAvswU6

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

"This one’s in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there," he tweeted in jest.

The two finalists in the race will find out around 10 minutes before the public announcement at 11.30 GMT about the winner of the top job at 10, Downing Street.

Earlier, when Rishi Sunak had emerged as a strong contender for the post, the Mahindra Group chairperson had tweeted a photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street adorned with traditional Indian household elements like 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves, Lord Ganesha door hangings, Shubh Laabh (prosperity) signs and auspicious 'swastika' symbols painted in red on each side of the doorway.

“The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," he had captioned the photo.



Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful. pic.twitter.com/77LoOSqtJi

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2022

In another instance, Mahindra shared another photoshopped image of the British Prime Minister’s famed residence in London with a common visual in Indian households--several pairs of footwear left at the doorstep.

"Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course, the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful," Mahindra had tweeted.