America’s most eligible billionaires and their net worth

(L to R) Brian Chesky, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk

Money can’t buy you love – but if you are single and wealthy, it can certainly earn you a place on the list of America’s most eligible billionaires. On Valentine’s Day, Forbes published a list of America’s Most Eligible Billionaires – compiled by combing through the ranks of the Forbes 400 richest Americans. Forbes identified billionaires who are still open to finding love and presented the list in no particular order. Take a look:

Elon Musk (net worth $187.2 billion)

After three divorces and 10 children, Elon Musk is still hopeful of finding love. “If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy. I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he told Rolling Stone in a 2017 interview. The Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX chief has been as much in the news for his dating history as for his professional life. He was most recently linked to Natasha Bassett after his breakup with Canadian singer Grimes.

Jack Dorsey (net worth $4.9 billion)

Jack Dorsey, 46, belives in keeping his personal life private. Although he has been linked with several women over the years, the former Twitter CEO has never put a ring on it.

Laurene Powell Jobs (net worth $12.5 billion)

Laurene Powell Jobs is the widow of Steve Jobs. After her husband’s death in 2011, Powell Jobs has dated several men, including former Boston mayor Adrian Fenty. The mother of three is currently single, per the Forbes report.

Brian Chesky (net worth $9.1 billion)

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has been named among America’s most eligible billionaires. Chesky is rumoured to be dating Indian-origin artist Elissa Patel, although he has never confirmed or denied the rumours.

Melinda French Gates (net worth $6.7 billion)

Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Since then, she has reportedly dated journalist Jon Du Pre, although marriage is not on the cards for French Gates. “I hope that happens for me again,” she said in a March 2022 interview when asked about dating after divorce.

Ken Griffin (net worth $32.8 billion)

Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, 54, has a staggering net worth of $32 billion, earning him a place on the list of America’s most eligible billionaires. Griffin has been married twice before and shares joint custody of his children with his second wife Anne Dias-Griffin.

MacKenzie Scott (net worth $26.8 billion)

File picture of MacKenzie Scott (Image: Reuters)

MacKenzie Scott owes much of her wealth to ex-husband Jeff Bezos, whom she divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Scott found love again with Dan Jewett – but their marriage was short-lived.

Nicholas Berggruen (net worth $3.1 billion)

Nicholas Berggruen, 61, is a consummate bachelor. Despite welcoming two children via surrogacy, Berggruen has never married. The Paris-born billionaire investor currently lives in Los Angeles with his two children.

Kim Kardashian (net worth $1.7 billion)

Perhaps the most ‘visible’ celebrity on this list is Kim Kardashian, whose separation and subsequent divorce from rapper Kanye West grabbed headlines for weeks. Forbes described 42-year-old Kardashian as a “hopeful romantic” who is now on the lookout for her next boyfriend. “I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney—that’s maybe what I envision in the future,” she said.

Tyler Perry (net worth $1 billion)

Self-made billionaire Tyler Perry has been single since his 2020 divorce. The 53-year-old director, actor and producer was most recently in the news after Prince Harry revealed in his memoir that he and Meghan Markle crashed at Perry’s Los Angeles mansion after moving to the US.