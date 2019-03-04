AMD's Ryzen 3000 series prices leak on Singapore retailer's catalogues

AMD CEO Lisa Su first announced the Ryzen 3000 series at CES 2019. Built on a 7-nm die, the 3rd generation Ryzen chip is touted to be a game changer. Apart from the 7-nm architecture, the Ryzen 3000 series will also feature PCIe 4.0 support. The tech community haven’t received any confirmation on the release date of the new Ryzen series, but Singaporean retailer Bizgram published a product catalogue with ten 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs.



Ryzen 9 3850X: $499 (Approx. Rs 35,000)



Ryzen 9 3800X: $449 (Approx. Rs 32,000)



Ryzen 7 3700X: $329 (Approx. Rs 24,000)



Ryzen 7 3700: $299 (Approx. Rs 22,000)



Ryzen 5 3600X: $229 (Approx. Rs 16,500)



Ryzen 5 3600G: $199 (Approx. Rs14,000)



Ryzen 5 3600: $178 (Approx. Rs 12,600)



Ryzen 3 3300X: $129 (Approx. Rs 9,500)



Ryzen 3 3300G: $129 (Approx. Rs 9,500)



Ryzen 3 3300: $99 (Approx. Rs 7,000)



Although pricing may increase depending on taxes, the Ryzen 3000 series takes a step in the right direction by offering gamers excellent value for money.

At CES 2019, AMD gave the community a sneak peek into the performance of Ryzen 3000, pitting an unknown 3rd gen Ryzen chip with 8 cores and 16 threads against Intel’s flagship Core i9-9900K. AMD’s chip achieved a 2,023 Cinebench score compared to the Core i9’s 1,873 points and the Ryzen 7 2700X’s 1,798 points.

Additionally, the Ryzen 3rd gen chip based on 7-nm architecture also offered better power efficiency as compared to Intel’s 14-nm chip during the Cinebench demo. AMD displayed the maximum power draw of the Ryzen 3000 chip at 133.4 watts, while Intel’s system maxed out at 179.9 watts. Overall, the Ryzen chip seems to offer a 12-percent increase in performance and a 30-percent increase in power efficiency as compared to Intel’s 14nm CPU architecture.

More great news for AMD patrons is that the Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be compatible with the AM4 socket. Which means if you are thinking of upgrading from a previous generation Ryzen CPU, you won’t have to swap out the motherboard. While the tech world may have to wait till mid-2019 for the release of Ryzen 3000, the line up is shaping up to be one of AMD’s most impressive till date.