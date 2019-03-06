Amazon's Fab Phone Fest sale starts today: Check out the top offers, discounts on smartphones

Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest has begun today and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories. From last-gen flagship smartphones and flagship killers to mid-range value for money and budget handsets, Amazon is offering price cuts and additional value for exchange deals on everything.

Handset Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Additional Exchange Value (Rs) Other Offers Honor View20 37,999 37,999 4,000 Na Samsung Galaxy Note 8 49,500 39,990 Na Na Oppo R17 34,990 28,990 5,000 Jio Offer: Up to 3.2TB Jio 4G data & benefits up to Rs. 4900/- with Jio & MakeMyTrip. iPhone X 85,000 74,999 Na Na Huawei Mate 20 Pro 69,990 69,990 Na Free wireless charger worth Rs 3,999. Vivo Nex 39,990 39,990 8,000 Na Samsung Galaxy S9 57,000 48,900 9,000 Na Honor 8X 15,999 14,499 Na Na Mi A2 14,890 11,999 Na Na OnePlus 6T 37,999 37,999 2,000 Jio Offer: Get Instant Cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G Data. Realme U1 13,499 10,999 Na Flat Rs 1000 discount on all debit and credit cards. Redmi 6 Pro 10,999 8,999 Na Jio Offer: Get Rs 2200 Instant Cashback & Double Data Offer. Honor 8C 12,499 9,999 Na Na Huawei Y9 2019 15,990 15,990 Na Free Boat Rockerz Sports worth Rs 2,990. OPPO F9 Pro 23,990 19,990 3,000 Jio Offer: Up to 3.2TB Jio 4G data & benefits up to Rs. 4900/- with Jio & MakeMyTrip. Vivo V15 Pro 28,990 28,990 2,000 Extra Rs 3,000 off upgrade for Vivo Smartphones Huawei P20 Pro 59,999 49,999 Na Na Vivo V11 19,990 19,990 3,000 Na

For this list, we've listed handsets that will still serve you well in 2019 depending on your budget. Additionally, original pricing of devices on e-commerce websites tends to be inflated during sales. Through a bit of digging, we've sourced current prices from different sites and compared them to Amazon's sale price. Thus, original prices on Amazon may differ from this list.

Amazon is also offering 'No Cost EMI' payment option on all major credit cards, 5-percent additional discount on HDFC bank debit and credit card EMI or 10-percent additional discount with YES bank credit card EMI.Amazon's Fab Phone Fest sale will end on March 7, 2019.