Amazon's Fab Phone Fest sale starts today: Check out the top offers, discounts on smartphones

Amazon's Fab Phone Fest sale will end on the 7th of March 2019.
Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest has begun today and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories. From last-gen flagship smartphones and flagship killers to mid-range value for money and budget handsets, Amazon is offering price cuts and additional value for exchange deals on everything.Best deals on 2019-worthy Handsets -
|Handset
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Additional Exchange Value (Rs)
|Other Offers
|Honor View20
|37,999
|37,999
|4,000
|Na
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|49,500
|39,990
|Na
|Na
|Oppo R17
|34,990
|28,990
|5,000
|Jio Offer: Up to 3.2TB Jio 4G data & benefits up to Rs. 4900/- with Jio & MakeMyTrip.
|iPhone X
|85,000
|74,999
|Na
|Na
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|69,990
|69,990
|Na
|Free wireless charger worth Rs 3,999.
|Vivo Nex
|39,990
|39,990
|8,000
|Na
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|57,000
|48,900
|9,000
|Na
|Honor 8X
|15,999
|14,499
|Na
|Na
|Mi A2
|14,890
|11,999
|Na
|Na
|OnePlus 6T
|37,999
|37,999
|2,000
|Jio Offer: Get Instant Cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G Data.
|Realme U1
|13,499
|10,999
|Na
|Flat Rs 1000 discount on all debit and credit cards.
|Redmi 6 Pro
|10,999
|8,999
|Na
|Jio Offer: Get Rs 2200 Instant Cashback & Double Data Offer.
|Honor 8C
|12,499
|9,999
|Na
|Na
|Huawei Y9 2019
|15,990
|15,990
|Na
|Free Boat Rockerz Sports worth Rs 2,990.
|OPPO F9 Pro
|23,990
|19,990
|3,000
|Jio Offer: Up to 3.2TB Jio 4G data & benefits up to Rs. 4900/- with Jio & MakeMyTrip.
|Vivo V15 Pro
|28,990
|28,990
|2,000
|Extra Rs 3,000 off upgrade for Vivo Smartphones
|Huawei P20 Pro
|59,999
|49,999
|Na
|Na
|Vivo V11
|19,990
|19,990
|3,000
|Na
For this list, we've listed handsets that will still serve you well in 2019 depending on your budget. Additionally, original pricing of devices on e-commerce websites tends to be inflated during sales. Through a bit of digging, we've sourced current prices from different sites and compared them to Amazon's sale price. Thus, original prices on Amazon may differ from this list.Additional Discount on all Handsets Amazon is also offering 'No Cost EMI' payment option on all major credit cards, 5-percent additional discount on HDFC bank debit and credit card EMI or 10-percent additional discount with YES bank credit card EMI.