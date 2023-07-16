AI-generated pics showing Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's 'good ending' go viral. Twitter owner reacts

The pictures had an eerie resemblance to a couple's photoshoot on the beach. (Image: @dogeofficialceo/Twitter)

It is safe to say that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s rivalry is known by a majority of people by now. Well, they make headlines almost every day for the same.

A while ago, the Twitter and Meta bosses left sent social media into a meltdown after they agreed for a cage match challenge. The launch of Instagram Threads just added some more drama as Musk accused Zuckerberg of violating “intellectual property rights”.

Amid all of this, a page that goes by the name of Sir Doge of the Coin on Twitter shared an AI-generated collage of both the billionaires in a scenario that showed a “good ending” for them. The pictures had an eerie resemblance to a couple's photoshoot on the beach. Musk and Zuckerberg can be seen wearing jeans and solid t-shirts in the images.

In one of the pictures, they can be seen holding hands while in another they can be seen hugging.

“The good ending,” read the caption of the post with a heart emoji in the end.

No points in guessing that the post went insanely viral online with netizens flooding the comments section.

“I also believe that this will be the most perfect ending,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Theme song of ‘Love Boat’ popped in my head.”

“They should actually do a photoshoot together like this for the memes,” a third user quipped.

Even the Tesla chief reacted to the images with a simple laughter emoji.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, while replying to a post on Twitter, Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a "cuck" as the Twitter vs Threads battle intensified. Musk even said that "competition is fine, cheating is not," while accusing Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets".