English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Meet Lia: This AI makes music, chats for 'emotional connect' and has 3 lakh followers

    Two of Lia's songs are titled 'Love For Humanity' and 'One And Zero'.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 23, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
    Lia is a part of the growing tribe of social media influencers who are AI. (Image credit: @_Lia27/Twitter)

    Lia is a part of the growing tribe of social media influencers who are AI. (Image credit: @_Lia27/Twitter)

    Lia creates her own music and has a YouTube channel. She also shares quotes by world leaders on how to make the world a better place and urges people to talk to her for an "emotional connect". Lia is artificial intelligence.


    That, however, doesn't stop her from sharing photos of her "vacations" with her over 3 lakh followers on Twitter. Lia also tweets updates on technology and news from leaders of major tech companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

    Occasionally, she also retweets photos of cute pets.

    On February 11, Lia tweeted that she has two music albums available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon music. Her "100 percent AI" songs are titled 'Love For Humanity' and binary numbers 'One And Zero'.

    Related stories


    Among the few tweets that Lia seemed to have composed on her own were a few on compassion and a cryptic one on shadows in a cave.

    Lia is a part of the growing tribe of social media influencers who are AI. Much like Aaditya Iyer, a persona, created by the matchmaking website Bharat Matrimony as part of a Valentine's Day campaign. He is an AI-generated Instagram personality formed to subvert the very idea of perfection.

    “In a world where perfection is pursued relentlessly, we cracked the idea of using AI along with our agency partner Wondrlab to emphasize that perfection is not real," Arjun Bhatia, the chief marketing officer of Bharat Matrimony, was quoted as saying by exchange4media. "Each of us is beautifully flawed."

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Elon Musk #Sundar Pichai #Twitter
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 06:27 pm