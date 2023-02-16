Meet Aaditya Iyer, the entrepreneur with over 10,000 followers. Except, he doesn’t exist

An AI persona has taken the internet by storm. (Image credit: Instagram)

He looks dreamy, reads books, cooks, loves dogs and will bring you chocolates and flowers whenever you are down. He sounds too good to be real.

He isn't.

He is an AI-generated Instagram personality formed to subvert the very idea of perfection.

Aaditya Iyer, the persona, was created by the matchmaking website Bharat Matrimony as part of a Valentine's Day campaign.

Bharat Matrimony partnered with the startup Wondrlab India to emphasise that "flaws are beautiful".

“In a world where perfection is pursued relentlessly, we cracked the idea of using AI along with our agency partner Wondrlab to emphasize that perfection is not real," Arjun Bhatia, the chief marketing officer of Bharat Matrimony, was quoted as saying by exchange4media.

"Each of us is beautifully flawed," he added. "It takes two endearingly imperfect people who are perfect for each other to form a happy marriage. And for those seeking their perfect match, come to BharatMatrimony where you will find real people searching for real love.”

Even the perfectly dreamy AI persona announced this in a promo released by the platform.

"There is no perfect person but there will be someone who is perfect for you."

The persona's creators, unsurprisingly, used ChatGPT to generate his words and thoughts, exchange4media reported.





His face and world, as seen in an Instagram profile, were made with the help of Midjourney.

Iyer's profile has gathered over 10,000 followers on Instagram within a matter of days.