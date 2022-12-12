Amazon top boss says he likes hiring 'dissatisfied and restless' people

Adam Selipsky, the CEO of Amazon Web Services.

Amazon's cloud computing platform is expected to deliver a lion's share of the company's profit this year and is hoping to add to its workforce, even as mass layoffs take place across other teams. Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky has revealed in an interview to Fortune magazine the kind of people he likes to hire.

Selipsky said he wants "restless and dissatisfied" people on his team. Many would think of these traits as undesirable but Selipsky's search for them has a lot to with innovation .

The Amazon boss said unless one is dissatisfied with things, they wouldn't have the urge to innovate.

"We find people who want to be on a mission, who are restless and dissatisfied with what they see around them, who are curious about how the world works and how it can work," Selipsky told Fortune magazine.

After finding people with this restless urge to reinvent, Selipsky says he tries to foster an environment where they can build freely.

"We take constraints out of their way and try to remove as many dependencies as we can from them, so they’re free in a single-minded way to focus on their mission," he added.

Selipsky said given enough time, "good and delightful things" can happen.

He advised the younger lot of professionals to hone their skills, find their passion and surround themselves with the right people.

"Make sure you’ve got the right reputation," he added in the interview.

Meanwhile, across other departments of Amazon, many employees are being sacked. The company reportedly plans to terminate 10,000 workers.

CEO Andy Jassy has said the firing employees has been toughest decision made during his 18 months the top role.

"The economy remains in a challenging spot and we've hired rapidly the last several years," he said, explaining the layoffs.