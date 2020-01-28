App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP education challenge | Amit Shah shares video on condition of Delhi govt schools

All eight MPs of Delhi BJP made personal visits to government-run schools in Delhi on January 27 in response to AAP's open challenge to BJP

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative Image
Representative Image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video on Twitter on January 28 to junk Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that his party has put immense effort to upgrade state-run schools.

In the recent Twitter post, Delhi BJP MPs can be seen personally inspecting the condition of schools.

Directly referring to the Delhi CM, he wrote on his social media handle: “Mr Arvind Kejriwal, since you had asked me to scrutinise government-run schools in Delhi, all eight MPs of Delhi BJP decided to oblige on January 27. However, contrary to your claims, their visit only exposed the deplorable condition of the schools and exposed the truth of your ‘education revolution’. Now you will have to answer the people of Delhi!”

related news

Amit Shah has been actively criticising the work done by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) to improve the condition of government schools at election rallies. However, this move comes in response to the open challenge thrown at him by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to show one government-run school in any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state that is comparable to the ones in Delhi.
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Aam Admi Party (AAP #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #Delhi government #government schools

