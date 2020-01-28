AAP education challenge | Amit Shah shares video on condition of Delhi govt schools

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video on Twitter on January 28 to junk Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that his party has put immense effort to upgrade state-run schools.

In the recent Twitter post, Delhi BJP MPs can be seen personally inspecting the condition of schools.

Directly referring to the Delhi CM, he wrote on his social media handle: “Mr Arvind Kejriwal, since you had asked me to scrutinise government-run schools in Delhi, all eight MPs of Delhi BJP decided to oblige on January 27. However, contrary to your claims, their visit only exposed the deplorable condition of the schools and exposed the truth of your ‘education revolution’. Now you will have to answer the people of Delhi!”



I invite Amit Shah ji to come visit any Delhi govt school with me. I will cancel all my appointments for him. Politics on education is a positive change, but dirty politics is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/WC3N5oiWyD

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

Amit Shah has been actively criticising the work done by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) to improve the condition of government schools at election rallies. However, this move comes in response to the open challenge thrown at him by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to show one government-run school in any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state that is comparable to the ones in Delhi.