AAP education challenge | Amit Shah shares video on condition of Delhi govt schools

All eight MPs of Delhi BJP made personal visits to government-run schools in Delhi on January 27 in response to AAP's open challenge to BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video on Twitter on January 28 to junk Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that his party has put immense effort to upgrade state-run schools.In the recent Twitter post, Delhi BJP MPs can be seen personally inspecting the condition of schools.
अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...
इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।
अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020
Directly referring to the Delhi CM, he wrote on his social media handle: “Mr Arvind Kejriwal, since you had asked me to scrutinise government-run schools in Delhi, all eight MPs of Delhi BJP decided to oblige on January 27. However, contrary to your claims, their visit only exposed the deplorable condition of the schools and exposed the truth of your ‘education revolution’. Now you will have to answer the people of Delhi!”
I invite Amit Shah ji to come visit any Delhi govt school with me. I will cancel all my appointments for him. Politics on education is a positive change, but dirty politics is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/WC3N5oiWyD
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020