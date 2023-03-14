18 women guards of swanky UK jail fired over affairs, sexual acts with inmates

The swanky prison has several amenities inside cells for the inmates. (Image: OfficialBerwyn/Twitter)

18 women guards of Britain's largest male prison either resigned or were fired after sensational allegations uncovered a scandal of illicit affairs with inmates, smuggling and rampant corruption.

The guards were in relationships with inmates of the jail and performed sexual acts, had intercourse in the cells and exchanged raunchy photographs with each other. The affairs happened over a span of six years from when it was built in 2017 at the swanky HMP Berwyn jail in North Wales.

One guard, Jennifer Gavan, smuggled a phone inside for 150 pounds and then used it to exchange photos with an inmate.

She was sentenced to eight months in prison. Two of her colleagues were also sent to prison for affairs with inmates.

More such cases were uncovered after an investigation prompting six people to be sacked. 12 others resigned as well at the Category C facility, the largest in UK.

This cushy jail is not an ordinary one. It has such amenities for the prisoners that make their jail terms rather comfortable. Each cell is equipped with computers, televisions and phones. The windows have no bars and prisoners can even lock their cells from inside. The affairs, several photos, and sexual acts mostly took place in the cells.

The 250-million pound prison also has a fully-functional gym, a library, and a health and well-being centre as well. There is also a sports hall, football pitches, games area, and education block that offers various workshops and courses.

Mark Fairhurst, chair of the Prison Officers' Association, blamed “wrong kind of women” being hired for the problem. He said most interviews are on Zoom and added that many are susceptible to conditioning by prisoners.

More than 500 staffers at the facility have reportedly undergone anti-corruption training to prevent any affairs with the 2,100-men locked up inside.

Three of the guards who have been jailed are all in their mid-twenties.