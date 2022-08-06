12-year-old from Haryana creates 3 apps and a Guinness World Record

Kartikeya Jakhar is now the youngest app developer in the world. (Image credit: @mlkhattar/Twitter)

A 12-year-old from Haryana developed three learning apps all by himself with only YouTube for guidance and created a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest app developer in the world.

Kartikeya Jakhar, Class 8 student of Jhajjar’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, said his farmer father Ajit Singh, had bought him mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 to help him with online classes during the pandemic, but he soon began to face problems with it.

“The mobile phone had many issues as it used to hang during the coding process. With the help of You Tube, I fixed the phone and continued with my studies," Jakhar said.

"I made three apps -- the first was related to General Knowledge named Lucent GK online. The second was Ram Kartik Learning Centre that teaches coding and graphic designing and the third was Shri Ram Kartik Digital Education. Now, these apps are offering free training to over 45,000 students."

Speaking about his inspiration, Hindustan Times quotes Jakhar as saying, "I got motivation from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on Digital India campaign. I want to serve the nation."

The boy also won a scholarship after clearing the entrance exam of BSc in Computer Science at Harvard University, the publication added.

His father, Ajit Jakhar, said that although the screen of the phone the 12-year-old was using was damaged, it was due to his sheer passion and enthusiasm that he managed to develop three apps.



खेल, पढ़ाई व कला के बाद अब म्हारे बच्चे टेक्नोलॉजी में भी पूरे विश्व में हरियाणा का नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं।

झज्जर के 12 वर्षीय छात्र कार्तिकेय ने लर्निंग ऐप विकसित कर सबसे कम उम्र के ऐप डेवलपर के रूप में गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। उनके पूरे परिवार को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/1Twk0ZTW0o — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 5, 2022

“I urge the government to help my son so that he can develop other applications. He is an outstanding talent and I want that he shall serve the nation in digital technology. Our village has high power cuts but Karitkeya’s zeal is so high that he is managing amid all crises," the father said.