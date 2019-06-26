App
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Take action against erring exporters but ensure protection to innocent: FIEO to govt

The government has stated that they would manually check their claims before issuing refunds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The government should take strict action against erring exporters but should ensure that no innocent is taken to task, apex exporters body FIEO said on June 26.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said they completely support the government in action against exporters who are following fraudulent practices.

"Traders who are doing malpractices should be punished strongly but we would urge the government not to punish innocent exporters," Gupta told PTI.

He was replying to a question about a recent move by the government to identify 5,106 "risky exporters" who have claimed goods and services tax refunds based on bogus invoices.

The government has stated that they would manually check their claims before issuing refunds. There are about 1.42 lakh exporters in the country.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has, however, assured genuine exporters that their refund claims would be processed in an automated environment and issued in a timely manner.

When asked whether the erring exporters are damaging the image of exporters in getting credit from banks, he said there are very few such traders and banks "should not treat all with the same brush".

He said exporters are facing liquidity crunch and it is impacting the country's outbound shipments.

"Only few people have misused the bank limits. Bank officials should meet exporters and address their issues. I would urge bankers to support small exporters who are creating large number of jobs and earning foreign exchange," he said.

He suggested banks to extend credit at LIBOR plus one percent as it will help in enhancing competitiveness of domestic players and boosting exports.

The country's exports grew 9 percent to USD 331 billion in 2018-19.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Business #CBIC #FIEO #India #trade

