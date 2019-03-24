App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

China to import more from US to balance bilateral trade: Official

Chinese officials say the new law with a negative list provides level playing field treating foreign firms on par with that of the domestic companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the crucial talks next month to finalise the texts of trade deal with the US to end the trade war, a top Chinese official said on March 24 that China will import more goods from the US to balance bilateral trade, a key demand of President Donald Trump.

Trump is demanding China to reduce the $ 375 billion trade deficit and protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

He has already increased the tariffs on over $ 250 billion Chinese exports to the US and threatened to extend tariffs on $ 200 billion Chinese imports to 25 percent.

Trump held back his threat to impose additional tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports as both sides stepped up talks to finalise the text of the deal.

related news

The White House said recently that talks between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, China's main trade negotiator and the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthize and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be held on April in Washington.

Ahead of the talks, Vice-Premier and Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng told the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday that China will work to boost imports and achieve a more even balance of trade with the US.

Han told a gathering of foreign business representatives and former government officials from the US and other countries that his government was committed to levelling the playing field.

“We do not aim to …(increase the) trade surplus and sincerely want to increase imports to achieve trade balance,” Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

He said that China would improve market access, including shortening the “negative list” of industries in which foreign investment is limited or prohibited, and ban the practice of forcing foreign firms to transfer proprietary technology to joint venture partners.

“As the next step, we will continue to shorten the negative list for foreign investors and allow sole proprietorship of foreign businesses in more sectors,” he said.

China would also speed up the opening up of more sectors, including telecommunications, education and health care, he said.

“We will continue to strengthen intellectual property protection, prohibit forced technology transfers, and build a penalty and compensation system (for infringement cases)," he said.

Beijing is reported to have promised to buy larger quantities of US agricultural and energy products to help achieve that goal.

The trade gap for goods bought and sold by the US and China in 2018 rose 11.6 percent from the previous year to a record $ 419 billion, the Post report said.

China recently passed a new foreign investment law which for the first time provide an opportunity to foreign firms from June 1 to invest in China without joint ventures with protection to technology.

Chinese officials say the new law with a negative list provides level playing field treating foreign firms on par with that of the domestic companies.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #China #trade #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi

RJD Announces Names of Candidates for Two LS Seats for 2nd Phase; Cong ...

'They Are Time-Bomb, Defuse Them Soon': Syria Kurds Urge World to Take ...

CBSE to Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Yoga as New Subjects

Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon ...

Norway Airlifts Passengers off Cruise Ship Caught in Storm

'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not ...

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan ...

Rashid Khan Named UNICEF Afghanistan's National Ambassador

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell remo ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary fe ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.