Bharti Airtel boosts 4G network in Himachal Pradesh

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on May 21 it has upgraded its 4G network in Himachal Pradesh that will enhance indoor network coverage for customers.

The telco has deployed LTE 900 technology using spectrum in 900 Mhz band in the state for increased 4G availability inside homes and offices, the company said in a statement.

Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability, the telco said, adding that it would also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across the hill-state.

In Himachal Pradesh, Airtel uses spectrum bank in 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) bands to offer 4G services to customers, Bharti Airtel Hub CEO- Upper North, Manu Sood, said.

"The deployment of LTE 900 across Himachal Pradesh will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside buildings. Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy a seamless high speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network," Sood said.

In addition, Airtel has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as modern carrier aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage, the telco said.

Airtel is the largest mobile operator in the state with over 3.6 million customers, Sood claimed.