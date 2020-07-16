YouTube restores 1080p streaming on smartphones in India, but only over Wi-Fi

As the coronavirus pandemic hit India, the country saw a surge in internet traffic. In order to ensure that the surge didn’t cause a strain on India’s internet infrastructure, YouTube restricted video streaming quality on its mobile app to 480p in March.

Now, videos on the streaming platform are back to the 1080p default option on both iOS and Android. Though videos still automatically start in 480p for the time being, you can increase the resolution to 1080p by default. At the time of writing, we did not get the option to set the resolution to 4K.

It is worth noting that you cannot watch 1080p videos on mobile data; the Full HD resolution was only available over Wi-Fi. If you have a stable Wi-Fi connection, you can watch videos on YouTube in 1080p at 60fps in India on your mobile device. You will not be able to watch content in 1080p using mobile hotspot as well.

You can still watch videos in 1080p and 4K resolution using web browsers on a desktop, although videos were limited to 480p resolution on Chrome for mobile. The development comes as offices in cities across the country are gearing up to reopen.

While this is a welcome move, India’s coronavirus nightmare is far from over. Today, the country is in day 114 of the nationwide lockdown, that was implemented to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country has so far recorded 9,68,876 cases, with 24,915 deaths.