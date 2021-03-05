English
You won't be able to set default music service in Apple iOS 14.5

Apple does not allow you to set a default music service for iOS 14.5

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

In February, there was much hoopla about the fact Apple may allow users to set a default app for music. For anyone who does not know what that means it is basically telling the operating system your preference on which music service to use, something Apple does not allow you to do yet.

The confusion began when people started noticing Siri was asking users on which music service they prefer and it also seemed to remember the users preference. After you select an app, Siri would use that app to play all music you requested from the assistant.

This was big news for people locked in Apple's walled garden where user choice is limited and it made them happy that Apple was finally going down this route.

Now it is time to play spoilsport and tell you that Apple has clarified that this won't be the case. Speaking with Techcrunch, Apple clarified that Siri was not really asking users to choose a default app, instead it was just the virtual assistant trying to understand your preferences.

Apple said that Siri asking you to choose an app does not set it as default. In fact, as you continue using Siri, the assistant may ask you which app you prefer again. This will likely improve over time as Siri understands your activity patterns and adapts itself accordingly. There is also no setting anywhere in iOS that allows you to configure a default app for music like you can for email and browser.

Apple also said that this feature was meant to learn about all your listening apps like podcasts and not limited to just music.

Well, I guess that rumour has been squashed now. Now what was that about iPhone 13 and 120Hz displays?
