Xiaomi's Redmi Smart TV 32 launched in India with Amazon's Fire OS.

Xiaomi has officially unveiled a new affordable smart TV in India. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 debuts as the company’s first non-Android-powered smart TV. Instead, the latest Redmi TV uses Amazon’s Fire OS operating system, the OS seen on Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 Price in India

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 32-inch model. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 will be available a special introductory price of Rs 12,999. Redmi’s new Fire TV will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Mi online store from March 21.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 Features

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 sports a 32-inch HD (1366x768-pixel resolution) LED panel. The TV comes with a 20W speaker system that supports Dolby Audio. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 uses Amazon’s Fire OS 7 that is used on Amazon’s own range of Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices.

The new Redmi Fire TV supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and Miracast. The TV comes with two USB ports, two HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, an AV input, and more. Xiaomi’s new Smart Fire TV also boasts 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV offers access to several apps and streaming services including Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and first part Amazon apps like Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more. Xiaomi seems to be testing the waters with the Redmi Smart Fire TV, only releasing its Fire TV enabled television at the lower range.