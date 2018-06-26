Xiaomi’s Mi 8 breaks OnePlus 6 record, sells 1 million units in just 18 days

It has been barely three weeks since Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 8 in China and the phone has already sold 1 million units. The device achieved this landmark feat within 18 days since it first went on sale on June 5.



The news was confirmed by the company’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung, who put out a Twitter post saying, “The Mi 8 series first went on sale on June 5. Just 18 days later, we've already sold over 1M units!”

The development comes on the heels of OnePlus selling a million units of its latest flagship launch, OnePlus 6, in 22 days. Having said that, Mi 8 seems to have an edge as it achieved the same feat in just 18 days.

Coming back to the phone, Mi 8 was launched in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 6GB/256GB which were priced at Yuan 2699 (about Rs 28,000), Yuan 2999 (about Rs 31,200) and Yuan 3299 (about Rs 34,300) respectively.

It is part of the Mi 8 smartphone series, which also includes a cheaper Mi 8 SE and a special version Mi 8 Explorer Edition, which is the most premium of the lot.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

The device sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ AMOLED notched display (2248*1080p) with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The phone sports a glass and metal design, with a 2.5D curved glass and is available in white, blue, gold and black colour options. At its heart, it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is supported by LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the device comes with 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras with 1.4 micron pixel, 4-axis OIS. The camera setup consists of wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture rate respectively and an LED flash. The phone packs in a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture rate on the front notch.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-frequency GPS, USB Type-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, A-GPS, GLONASS among others. The phone is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery.

Though the smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon, there has been no official comment from the company yet on the same.