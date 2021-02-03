Xiaomi ships Rs 400 crore worth of Mi 10i 5G devices within first three weeks

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10i in India last month, making the 108 MP camera more accessible to audiences. The Mi 10i is a budget 5G phone that offered category-leading specs. And it seemed like Indian consumers recognized it.



Mi 10i phones worth ₹4⃣0⃣0⃣Cr sold in just 3 weeks!

Yes, you heard that right. #Mi10i achieved a massive number within a very short span after the launch. Thanks to all Mi Fans for making it a big hit. RT if you own #ThePerfect10. pic.twitter.com/O1AOcmVa8N — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 2, 2021

The Mi 10i was first available on January 7 and since then the company has sold Rs 400 crore (Over $54 million) worth of Mi 10i phones.

The Mi 10i starts from Rs 20,999 going all the way up to Rs 23,999. A rough calculation suggests that Xiaomi sold anywhere between 1,80,000 and 1,90,000 Mi 10i units. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed that the Mi 10i 5G was the most searched smartphone as per the January 2021 Google search result reports. Check out our full review of the Mi 10i here.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specs

The Mi 10i is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Mi 10i also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Mi 10i gets a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and two 2 MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Mi 10i comes in three colour options - Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black.